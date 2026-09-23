Check Point Software appoints Krishnan V V as MD for India, South Asia

Cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies on Wednesday announced the appointment of Krishnan V V as its Managing Director and Country Head for India and South Asia, effective immediately.

In his new role, Krishnan will oversee the company's business strategy, profit and loss (P&L) performance, go-to-market execution, and organisational development across the region, according to a company statement.

He will report to Ruma Balasubramanian, President, Asia Pacific & Japan (APAC & Japan), the company said.

Krishnan brings over three decades of leadership experience. Before joining Check Point, he served as Country Director - BFSI at Palo Alto Networks. He has also previously held senior leadership positions at several companies, including Wipro, Sun Microsystems, Oracle, Symantec and Seclore.