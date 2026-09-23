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Check Point Software appoints Krishnan V V as MD for India, South Asia

Check Point Software Technologies on Wednesday announced the appointment of Krishnan V V as its Managing Director and Country Head for India and South Asia, effective immediately.

Check Point software technologies
Check Point Software Technologies | Image: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 11:58 PM IST
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Cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies on Wednesday announced the appointment of Krishnan V V as its Managing Director and Country Head for India and South Asia, effective immediately.

In his new role, Krishnan will oversee the company's business strategy, profit and loss (P&L) performance, go-to-market execution, and organisational development across the region, according to a company statement.

He will report to Ruma Balasubramanian, President, Asia Pacific & Japan (APAC & Japan), the company said.

Krishnan brings over three decades of leadership experience. Before joining Check Point, he served as Country Director - BFSI at Palo Alto Networks. He has also previously held senior leadership positions at several companies, including Wipro, Sun Microsystems, Oracle, Symantec and Seclore.

"India sits at the centre of many of the world's most important technology and business transformations. As AI adoption accelerates, organisations are looking for security partners that can simplify complexity while delivering comprehensive protection across networks, cloud environments, workspaces and AI systems.

"Krishnan combines strong customer and partner relationships, deep cybersecurity expertise and a proven track record of leadership, making him ideally positioned to lead Check Point's next chapter of growth in India and South Asia," Balasubramanian said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 11:58 PM IST

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