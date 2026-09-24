10 mn users & counting, Amazon Pay Later lines up a broader credit play

From Day One, we have focused on building Amazon Pay as a smart wallet that allows users to have all payment methods in one place. It then allows them to access credit and contextually surfaces the best payment option, whether users are shopping, paying a bill or doing anything else. We launched biometric payments last year, which got a lot of adoption, and have now announced tap and pay. What is not changing is the trust, the experience, and the simplicity of payments. Our strategy has been to continue to drive adoption of our wallet. It is not about saying, ‘I want to be X, Y, Z’. I really don’t do that as a strategy.