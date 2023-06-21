Home / Companies / People / Sylvester daCunha, creator of Amul's 'utterly butterly' girl, passes away

Sylvester daCunha, creator of Amul's 'utterly butterly' girl, passes away

Sylvester daCunha, a doyen of the Indian advertising industry, has been associated with Amul since the 1960s

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sylvester daCunha, creator of Amul's 'utterly butterly' girl, passes away

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sylvester daCunha, the man behind the iconic Amul’s 'Utterly Butterly' girl, is no more. He passed away on Tuesday evening in Mumbai.

DaCunha, a doyen of the Indian advertising industry who has been associated with Amul since the 1960s, co-created the Amul 'Utterly Butterly' Girl with his art director Eustace Fernandes. The campaign celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016.

It was daCunha who decided to change the "boring image" that had previously been used for the butter brand. DaCunha was quoted as saying that the idea was to have a girl who would "walk her way in the Indian kitchen and the housewife's heart."

Amul has been associated with witty and tongue-in-cheek moment marketing ads for decades. The first such advertisement imitated the Hare Krishna movement in 1969, with the caption "Hurry Amul, Hurry Hurry."

The Amul girl, with a buttered toast in one hand and a prompt one-liner on her lips, has been a commentator on the zeitgeist for 50 years.

Tributes pour in for Sylvester daCunha

Tributes poured on social media for the ad-master with Amul India GM Marketing, Pavan Singh, expressing sadness at daCunha's passing.


Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul marketer Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, termed the passing of daCunha a big loss to the advertising industry.

“He is the man behind the Amul girl. He has been part of Amul’s advertising for six decades. Obviously, Amul owes a lot to him for the entire branding he gave to Amul and giving this Amul girl to the world and making it the world’s longest advertising campaign with a single character,” Mehta tweeted.


He further extended his condolences to daCunha’s wife Nisha and son Rahul.

Also Read

RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge

Amul aiming to become a total foods and beverages company: MD Jayen Mehta

RS Sodhi resigns as MD of Amul, COO Jayen Mehta to be interim MD

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

Sodhi's exit from Amul shows chronic problem between management and board

Rakesh Bhartia withdraws nomination as Fino PB part time chairman

Havells clarifies after CMD's Rs 28 cr salary questioned by shareholders

Businessman Prateek Gupta targeted by Trafigura bids to lift freeze

Deepika Warrier steps down as Diageo CMO, Ruchira Jaitly likely to succeed

Amit Agrawal appointed UIDAI CEO, Subodh Kumar Singh named DG NTA

Topics :AmulAmul DairyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story