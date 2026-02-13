Biopharma Shakti shows India focusing on being biopharma hub: Biocon's Shaw

What is the outlook for generics, which have grown in double digits in Q3?
Biosimilars remain our primary growth lever. Generics have performed well but are not a large long-term opportunity. We are focused on the Semaglutide opportunities in Canada and emerging markets.
Is the funding winter on biotech easing?
It is easing. Funding conditions in the US are improving, particularly for smaller biotech companies. Capacity utilisation will take time, but visibility is improving.
Has the rush to launch generic GLP-1 led to a rise in peptide production in India?
China dominates peptide manufacturing due to advantages in scale and cost, especially because amino acids are sourced from there. However, in the long term, peptides should move toward recombinant DNA processes, which are better for patients and scalability. Once regulators accept comparability between synthetic and recombinant products, approvals can happen without additional clinical trials.