Biopharma Shakti shows India focusing on being biopharma hub: Biocon's Shaw

We raised close to $1 billion through two qualified institutional placements in eight months. The ₹300 crore annual savings will directly add to the bottom line from FY27.

Fresh from a reduction in debt and a capital raise of $1 billion, Biocon Ltd is sharpening its focus on biosimilars, GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptide-1s), and manufacturing on a global scale. In a video interaction with Sohini Das, Biocon Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says how lower borrowing costs will lift profitability, and why regulatory reform and adopting artificial intelligence (AI) are critical for India to be a biopharma hub. Edited excerpts.

There is also an opportunity to leverage recombinant DNA peptides for GLP-1s, where Biocon Biologics has deep expertise. As Biocon integrates further, there will be optimisation in manufacturing lines and the field force.

The integration of Biocon Biologics as a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon is on track. There are overlaps, which will be optimised. Assets in manufacturing are fungible across these segments, providing flexibility and agility. At the same time, there are strong complementary portfolio fits, particularly between GLP-1s and insulins.

Can you throw some colour on the integration of Biocon with Biocon Biologics, which is underway?

The announcement shows India is focusing on being a biopharma hub. The ₹10,000 crore allocation is a good first step. It signals intent. The discussion now should be how to leverage Biopharma Shakti to help companies invest more in biosimilar development.

Every company has to think about investing in manufacturing on a global scale. South Korea has done this, and Biocon is probably the only Indian company that can match the Korean scale in some way. The government needs to support it because this is gestational investment and it does not pay back immediately.