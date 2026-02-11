India a hyper-growth market, says Carrier executive Michael Gierges

Gierges said the company is expanding its manufacturing presence in India and working closely with its supply chain, including micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, to increase production capacity and upgrade skills to meet rising demand.

Without sharing details of the expansion, he said, “With the plans we have in mind, we see India as a manufacturing hub, not just a research and development hub, to serve surrounding markets. West Asia is only a few hours away. Many countries have free trade agreements with India, which allow us to export from India and deliver to those markets at zero tariff.”