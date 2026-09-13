Coforge board flagged concerns over OP Bhatt before extension was rejected

Singh, incidentally, recorded the highest possible score of 5 out of 5 for the performance of the executive director (CEO), with the rating being given by four independent directors and one executive director. The fact that Bhatt scored the lowest shows the doubts of other members about him. Private equity firm Advent International, which holds about 20 per cent in Coforge, was not part of the evaluation process, the people confirmed, though it did not vote for Bhatt’s extension last month.
The question remains why Bhatt, who was also an independent director with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), fell out of favour with the board. The people quoted above said that while he has been supportive and there has been no dissent on anything in the meetings he chaired, he failed to make his mark as an effective head.