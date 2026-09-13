Coforge board flagged concerns over OP Bhatt before extension was rejected

“He may have had his reservations about the way deals were financed, or high salaries of senior executives or even if the company was adopting a riskier approach to grow fast. This could always be a tussle between conservative and aggressive growth strategies,” said Pareekh Jain, CEO of EIIRTrend.

That growth strategy has the support of Advent, which became one of the largest shareholders after the acquisition of Encora last year for $2.35 billion. Thus, when Bhatt’s reappointment came up, it was easy for Advent to disagree and pave the way for his exit. According to Jain, Advent would be looking at a short-term, fast-growth path to maximise its returns because it did not directly place its bets on the company.