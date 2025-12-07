Drone delivery could make a big impact in India: Geodnet cofounder

When Mike Horton said on X he had landed in Bengaluru, residents pointed out to the cofounder of Geodnet that the airport was miles outside the city. The playful correction highlights what Horton’s company does. Geodnet operates the world’s largest decentralised positioning network, delivering centimetre-level accuracy for autonomous vehicles, drones and robots. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Horton discusses Geodnet’s plans and how high-precision positioning could help India. Edited excerpts:

As India builds autonomous vehicles, drones and smart cities, what’s Geodnet’s expansion strategy here? How many reference stations do you have in India?

Our target is to have complete, full, continuous coverage over India to operate autonomous vehicles and drones reliably with ultra-high precision. We currently have about two-thirds of that done. We have 1,200 stations. We have very strong coverage in the West, Southeast and North. In some parts of the middle of the country, there are still some gaps we’re working on filling. I think we have the most real-time kinematic base stations — it is the hardware providing precise location — of any network in India today.

India has over 150 million farmers. Can Geodnet transform precision agriculture at scale with automated tractors and drone-based crop monitoring? We’re actively pursuing all of those things. I think drones may come sooner than automated tractors because the cost-benefit is so high. One drone operator can fly over hundreds of farmers’ fields and give information through hyperspectral imaging year to year. With our high precision, they can make exact comparisons. I think drone use in agriculture will happen first. Drone spraying is very efficient, uses less chemicals and the farmer doesn’t need to own the equipment — service providers can do it in a day.

Automated tractors are huge in the US but farms there are bigger. Farms are small in India, so it’s more challenging. But smaller machines and robots are being developed. We have a customer here developing a small automated cotton-picking machine. Smaller robots will be key in India. We’re very excited. We have a manufacturer partner — making a small autonomous electric truck, a perfect application. Several companies are emerging in the space of logistics and mobility here. How does Geodnet’s positioning accuracy integrate with these systems? Are you in talks with Indian companies? Yes, we are. We’re in good discussions with MapmyIndia, providing services. We’re also working with a couple of tractor and machine makers.

For India, drone delivery could be a massive use case. In the US, we support major drone delivery companies; I'd like to do the same here. Our network covers all major cities very well—very reliable coverage. Given the traffic and the movement of goods, drone delivery could make a big impact and be an effective solution for scaling logistics. Geodnet uses a decentralised model where station operators earn tokens. How does this model work in India where crypto regulations are unclear? Can Indian operators participate, and how do they monetise? Yes, Indian operators can participate, and that’s how we’ve grown the network quickly here. Station hosts receive our token. They can convert it to USDC, a stablecoin, or exchange it. We’re listed on CoinDCX, a regulated exchange in India, so they can on-ramp and off-ramp through Indian rupees.

India has its own satellite navigation system (NavIC/IRNSS). How does Geodnet complement or compete with government-backed positioning infrastructure? We don’t compete — we complement. Every Geodnet station tracks the NavIC/IRNSS signals. We’re in communication with the group running those satellites. We’re also starting to make hardware in India — our base stations will be produced here. Traditional Western manufacturers may overlook India (considering it low cost) but for us it’s a perfect fit. There are partnership opportunities. With a ground-station, you get better accuracy for those satellites. There are tens of thousands of stations worldwide. What’s the coverage gap in India and South Asia?

It is a lack of awareness and hardware costs. Coverage gaps tend to be in more rural and disconnected areas. They may not know about the stations, or may not have the funds to set them up. We’re working on these issues. India's drone regulations are evolving but still restrictive. How do regulatory constraints impact Geodnet’s business model here, and are you working with the DGCA or other bodies to shape policies? We’re not working to shape policies but we're studying them. We’re partnering with local drone manufacturers to use our network. We also want to introduce a hardware platform for very small drones — under 250 grams — which face the least regulation because they’re not dangerous.