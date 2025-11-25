India will soon have fully domestic supply chain in solar: ReNew CEO

ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew) recently announced fresh investments of ₹60,000 crore ($6.7 billion) to set up green energy projects in Andhra Pradesh. Sumant Sinha, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of ReNew, talks to Shine Jacob on the bigger plan, the company's foray into wafer manufacturing, and concerns in the transmission segment. Edited excerpts:

With fresh plans, your total investments in Andhra Pradesh come to around ₹82,000 crore ($9.3 billion). How do you view the state's potential to absorb these investments?

There are a few reasons why we chose Andhra Pradesh for our investments. It is blessed with good renewable energy resources. There hasn't been much penetration of wind and solar in the state so far. In addition to that, it is blessed with dynamic and supportive leadership. They have ensured that all the issues one faces in getting approvals and navigating through the system are taken care of in a speedy manner through a single-window clearance mindset. They have been very proactive in addressing our priorities like allocation of land, and in lining up good incentives.

Of the ₹82,000 crore investment pipeline, we are already working on a ₹22,000 crore project. In the additional investment, the 6 gigawatt (Gw) ingot-wafer plant is likely to be set up closer to Visakhapatnam. The green hydrogen plant will be at a port, and we are discussing that with the state government. The 2 Gw pumped hydro project we will announce later, and the clean energy projects will most likely be in the Rayalaseema area. Thus, the investment by us will be spread across the state. This will be your foray into ingot-wafer manufacturing. Can you elaborate on its prospects?

For some manufacturing, we have surplus module capacity in the country. That is the first segment where the government asked the industry to set up capacity by blocking Chinese imports. Today, we have almost 100 Gw of module manufacturing capacity while the demand may be around 50 Gw. Cells, which are the next part of the value chain, will see their imports stopping from next June. Today, we have around 20 Gw of cell manufacturing capacity. ReNew has a capacity of 2.5 Gw out of this, and we are adding another 4 Gw. We also have another 6 Gw of module capacity today. So, we have a balanced cell and module capacity.

Now, the government is saying that from 2028 onwards they want to stop imports of wafers. This means we have to start making wafers, and that is what we are looking at in Andhra Pradesh through this 6 Gw foray. Today, nobody is making wafers in India, and hence there is no capacity. However, the restrictions will come only three years later. So, there is no sense in making it today as China is making it much cheaper than you now. The capacity will come only when the restriction comes in. There is a concern that this may push the solar cost up. What is your take on this?

Today it is already very cheap, and even as you start localising the value chain and the cost starts going up, it will still be much cheaper than wind or even coal. So, even if the cost goes up a little bit, in the process you indigenise the industry, and investments and job creation happen. From a national standpoint, it is well worth the effort. Even if the cost goes up by 15-20 paise, or from ₹2.5 to even ₹3 per unit, if you indigenise the value chain leading to higher energy security, more job creation, and other benefits, it is good. A lot of these projects are grandfathered. The projects that are bid out today will be allowed to import wafers, even if they are built in 2030 or 2031. This means the total capacity requirement in 2028 will be much lower, and we will slowly ramp up to the full capacity. The result is we will have a fully domestic supply chain in a few years, and there will be no dependence on China. Globally, if anyone wants to diversify from China, India will become a natural destination.

There were reports about the lack of matching transmission capacity now from the renewable projects, because of which the government is considering cancelling certain projects. Your views on this? First of all, they are not cancelling projects. Across the country, there is sufficient transmission. The problem is everybody wants to do solar only in Rajasthan as it is the cheapest place, and there is not sufficient transmission in Rajasthan to serve the entire country. However, nothing prevents me from setting up a solar project in Andhra Pradesh on the state grid and supplying it within the state, or setting up in Gujarat and supplying it to Madhya Pradesh or Bihar. There is sufficient transmission capacity. It is just that everybody wants to go to just one state where you have the best or lowest cost. Other than that, I don't think there are any concerns with regard to transmission. The government's view was that people should not be sitting on LoAs (letters of agreement), which allow them to block connectivity in some of these good states and the PPAs (power purchase agreements) not getting signed.

There are demand concerns with regard to green hydrogen, with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) also having a relook at the targets. In that context, what will be your strategy? We are looking at setting up a green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh. I think demand is slow to pick up globally in green fuels. India is also pushing it, but the demand is still relatively small. Buying grey hydrogen or ammonia is cheaper than green, and hence the demand is affected. Right now, everybody is doing project development with a view that as and when demand is there, we will start making big investments.