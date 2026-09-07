Innovative ecosystem will make India attractive: Judith Love & Amitabh Dube

JL: In terms of investments, we have a global capability centre (GCC) with 9,000 associates as part of the health ecosystem within India. We have had that level of investment and focus for many years, starting right from research, commercialisation and global functions covered here. We have three development hubs across the world, and a large one in India. So we have that commitment to clinical trials. Today, we work with 330 clinical trial sites and run over 60 global clinical trials. So the investment is not a number or percentage, it is a view of investing across the ecosystem to try and actually help it evolve to bring in more innovation.