India's next infra phase needs state, city-level financing: Dasgupta

A recent $500 million partnership with India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) is helping expand long-term sustainable infrastructure financing and attract private and institutional investment. ADB is also working with NaBFID on a Credit Enhancement Facility to support infrastructure bonds.

What more needs to be done to attract private investment into Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) financing?

Progress on digital public infrastructure, Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation, and digital payments has accelerated formalisation and enabled credit expansion under Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) supportive mandate. The effort now should be to ensure the momentum continues. As businesses grow, they are increasingly expected to attract equity capital, which is also the core rationale behind the Government of India's proposed $1.0 billion SME Growth Fund.