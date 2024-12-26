Pharmed Ltd chairman emeritus Krishan Kumar Aurora passes away at 88

Pharmed Limited and BioPlus Group announced that its chairman emeritus Krishan Kumar Aurora passed away on December 23 at the age of 88.

“Renowned for his humility, grit, and transformative leadership, Aurora was a pioneer who dedicated his life to creating impactful change in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Under his stewardship, Pharmed and BioPlus Group became synonymous with innovation, quality and excellence, earning accolades from healthcare providers,” the company said in a press statement.

Aurora’s career spanned more than six decades. After graduating from Bombay University, he began his professional journey as an accountant with AF Fergusons, before moving on to Boots Pure Drug Co. (India) Ltd In 1961, he started his career with Smith Kline & French (India) Ltd, eventually rising to the role of Managing Director and later becoming International Vice President for Southeast Asia.

In 1973, Aurora, a stalwart of the Indian pharmaceutical industry, joined the Executive Committee of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), where he played a key role in addressing major industry challenges, initiating significant reforms that bolstered the pharmaceutical sector. As President of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (1988-89), he led critical initiatives, such as establishing the Chamber’s first office in Bangalore and successfully advocating for tax and levy reliefs for captive power generation.

“In 1990, Aurora took over Pharmed Limited, transforming it into a trusted and respected name in the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry. In 2023, the Karnataka Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers Association honoured his unparalleled contributions to the pharmaceutical industry. This honour celebrated his unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence,” the press statement mentioned. Aurora’s legacy lives on through his sons, Sundeep, Sunjeev, and Suneet Aurora, who continue to uphold his values and leadership at BioPlus Group and Pharmed Limited.