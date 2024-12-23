Wipro names Ranjita Ghosh as global chief marketing officer effective Feb 1

IT company Wipro on Monday said it has appointed Ranjita Ghosh as its new Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective February 1 next year.

Ghosh takes the chair from Laura Langdon, who has decided to explore career opportunities outside Wipro, a company statement said.

Previously CMO of Wipro's Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit, Ghosh will now lead all marketing activities for Wipro across its geographies.

She will report to the Chief Strategist & Technology Officer Hari Shetty.

With about two decades of experience in the global technology services industry, she has held various roles in sales, business development, growth marketing, buyer experience, and ecosystem partnerships.

Additionally, she has managed marketing for several high-value portfolios and led teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Shares of Wipro settled at Rs 307.90 apiece on the BSE on Monday, 0.90 per cent higher than the previous close.