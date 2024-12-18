Govt appoints Ram Mohan Rao Amara as SBI MD for a period of three years

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rao was holding the post of deputy managing director and chief risk officer of the country's largest bank until his appointment as managing director

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
The government on Wednesday appointed Ram Mohan Rao Amara as one of the managing directors of State Bank of India (SBI) for three years, the lender informed the exchanges.
 
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) had recommended Rao’s name for the position in September this year. One of the MD positions in SBI fell vacant after CS Setty assumed charge as chairman in August.
 
Rao was holding the post of deputy managing director and chief risk officer of the country’s largest bank until his appointment as MD.
 
Rao started his banking career with SBI in 1991 as a probationary officer. He has gained expertise in the field of credit, risk, retail and international banking. He managed key assignments for SBI in markets like, Singapore and US, and has served as CEO of Chicago branch and then as President and CEO, SBI California.
Topics :sbiBanking IndustryBanking sector

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

