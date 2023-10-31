Home / Companies / People / Public sector lender BoB's head of digital lending Akhil Handa quits

Public sector lender BoB's head of digital lending Akhil Handa quits

BOB, in a late-night exchange filing, said Kadgatoor Sheetal Venkatesmurt will handle this charge in addition to her role as head of digital channels and operations

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Bank of Baroda

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Bank of Baroda's (BOB) head of digital lending, Akhil Handa, a techie closely associated with building the mobile banking application 'bob World', has quit. The Reserve Bank of India has put curbs on the public sector lender, preventing it from on-boarding new customers on 'bob World' due to supervisory concerns over the manner of on-boarding customers onto the mobile application.

BOB, in a late-night exchange filing, said Kadgatoor Sheetal Venkatesmurt will handle this charge in addition to her role as head of digital channels and operations. The reason for the change is due to the cessation of employment of Akhil Handa.

He joined the bank in 2015 and has been responsible for the strategic digital direction of Bank of Baroda as a member of the Corporate Leadership Team. As the Chief Digital Officer, Akhil has been responsible for digital transformation across the lines of business of the bank and ownership of the P&L.

He was serving his notice period, and today was his last day, a BOB official said.

He oversaw the digital payments business, digital assets business, digital platforms (Retail, SME, Agri), digital product engineering, digital channels (Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Tablet Banking, WhatsApp Banking), fintech partnerships, startup banking, and the BOB Innovation Centre.

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

