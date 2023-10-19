Parag Milk Foods appoints Rahul Kumar Srivastava as chief operating officer

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products maker Parag Milk Foods on Thursday announced the appointment of Rahul Kumar Srivastava as the chief operating officer (COO) of the organisation.

Srivastava served as the managing director of Lactalis India, a division of the world's largest dairy conglomerate, for over a decade. Additionally, he was managing director at Amul for more than ten years. With over three decades of dairy experience, he is a well-known industry veteran who has made substantial contributions to the business.

"With extensive expertise in managing significant procurement operations and a deep understanding of innovative approaches to enhance yields through close collaboration with farmers, while ensuring sustained quality, Srivastava stands as an industry leader. His presence is poised to be instrumental in Parag Milk Foods' journey toward a new era of leadership and growth," said the company in a BSE filing.

"Having been a pioneering force in establishing and maintaining organised brands within a sector primarily dominated by regional and unorganised entities, he is well-positioned to unlock the vast potential of the organised Indian market demand for Parag Milk Foods," it added.

On Srivastava's appointment, Devendra Shah, chairman of Parag Milk Foods, said, "Rahul Kumar's exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the Dairy realm align perfectly with Parag Milk Foods's vision. His ability for blending traditional strategies with contemporary innovations is exactly what we need in these ever-evolving times."

"He will help in leading our strategy for profitable growth and also pursue the market opportunities associated with the dairy FMCG sector and growing global nutrition demand. We are confident that with his leadership, the company will continue to deliver sustainable higher business growth," Shah said.

Earlier in August, Parag Milk Foods had appointed nine key executives to strengthen its management team, reported the Economic Times (ET).

The following individuals were appointed to key roles:

1. Bheemanappa Manthale as President, plant operations

2. Gajanan Patil as GM Operations

3. Binod Das as Head of Sales

4. Lakshya Rastogi as Head of Modern Trade Business

5. Biswajit Mishra as Sr VP Finance

6. Anand Sharda as GM- Finance

7. Amol Sawant as GM- Finance

8. Abhinav Gupta as Head of Strategic Projects

9. Vivek Rathod as Head of Business Intelligence, Transformation, Analytics & Assurance.