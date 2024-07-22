Reserve Bank of India approves KVS Manian as CEO of Federal Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Krishnan Venkat Subramanian (KVS Manian) as the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of Federal Bank for three years.

The appointment will be effective from September 23, 2024, after the term of the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shyam Srinivasan, expires on September 22, 2024, the private sector lender informed the exchanges.

Federal Bank had applied for the approval to the regulator on May 6, 2024.

Manian was the Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank till April 30, 2024, spearheading corporate banking, commercial banking, private banking, and asset reconstruction business.