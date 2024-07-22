Hiremath siblings seek mediation with Baba Kalyani to resolve family row

The dispute between the Hiremath siblings and their uncle Baba Kalyani, chairman of Pune-based Kalyani Group, took an interesting turn today as Sameer Hiremath and his sister Pallavi Swadi submitted a proposal in the Pune Civil court seeking mediation with their uncle to end the family dispute.

Sameer and Pallavi are the children of Sugandha Hiremath, younger sister of Baba Kalyani. The Hiremaths have sought the division of family assets. In the hearing today, the Hiremath counsel told the court that Baba's claims against the elders in the family were very disturbing and harmed the reputation of the family.

When the siblings tabled the offer of mediation, Baba’s counsel refuted any talks of settlement or mediation. The court eventually accepted the request for mediation.

The siblings had approached Pune Civil Court earlier this year, seeking partition of the Kalyani family HUF (Hindu Undivided Family). In response, Baba Kalyani filed a reply denying the existence of the family HUF. He also told the court that the siblings had no right to any family wealth by virtue of being the children of Sugandha Hiremath.

In a statement, a spokesperson of Kalyani Group said, "After having filed a frivolous suit before the Pune court seeking partition of alleged properties of Kalyani family HUF, both Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Swadi have now sought the court's permission to mediate the dispute. The proposal to mediate in the pending dispute itself demonstrates that both have no cause of action in filing the partition suit. Both petitioners have been indulging in making malicious attempts to defame certain named family members," the spokesperson said.