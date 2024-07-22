Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / People / Hiremath siblings seek mediation with Baba Kalyani to resolve family row

Hiremath siblings seek mediation with Baba Kalyani to resolve family row

In the hearing today, the Hiremath counsel told the court that Baba's claims against the elders in the family were very disturbing and harmed the reputation of the family

Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge
Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The dispute between the Hiremath siblings and their uncle Baba Kalyani, chairman of Pune-based Kalyani Group, took an interesting turn today as Sameer Hiremath and his sister Pallavi Swadi submitted a proposal in the Pune Civil court seeking mediation with their uncle to end the family dispute.

Sameer and Pallavi are the children of Sugandha Hiremath, younger sister of Baba Kalyani. The Hiremaths have sought the division of family assets. In the hearing today, the Hiremath counsel told the court that Baba’s claims against the elders in the family were very disturbing and harmed the reputation of the family.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


When the siblings tabled the offer of mediation, Baba’s counsel refuted any talks of settlement or mediation. The court eventually accepted the request for mediation.

The siblings had approached Pune Civil Court earlier this year, seeking partition of the Kalyani family HUF (Hindu Undivided Family). In response, Baba Kalyani filed a reply denying the existence of the family HUF. He also told the court that the siblings had no right to any family wealth by virtue of being the children of Sugandha Hiremath.

In a statement, a spokesperson of Kalyani Group said, "After having filed a frivolous suit before the Pune court seeking partition of alleged properties of Kalyani family HUF, both Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Swadi have now sought the court's permission to mediate the dispute. The proposal to mediate in the pending dispute itself demonstrates that both have no cause of action in filing the partition suit. Both petitioners have been indulging in making malicious attempts to defame certain named family members," the spokesperson said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nephew, niece have no claim on family wealth share: Bharat Forge's Kalyani

Premium

Godrej split: Experts weigh on amicable settlement impact on stock prices

Govt employees being politicised by PM Modi on ideological basis: Congress

Tishaa Kumar death: Krishan, Tanya break down at daughter's funeral

Economic Survey: DPI brings down KYC costs to Rs 6 from about Rs 1,000

Topics :Baba Kalyaniproperty disputes

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story