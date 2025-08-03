Aster DM sees potential to grow oncology's share to high teens: Moopen

In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, operational efficiency, technological advancement, and patient-centric models are a major focus. Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, in a video interview with Aneeka Chatterjee, sheds light on how her firm is driving improvements in average length of stay (ALOS) through a combination of clinical innovation. Edited excerpts:

How an improved ALOS is impacting patient outcomes, and what strategies are in place to sustain this momentum?

We monitor the average length of stay (ALOS) very closely, not just from an operational efficiency perspective, but more importantly, in terms of patient outcomes. Several factors have contributed to the recent improvements. There is a growing emphasis on minimally invasive surgeries, including robotic and orthopedic procedures, which often allow for shorter hospital stays or even same-day discharges. We also work closely with payers such as third-party administrators (TPAs) and insurance companies to streamline the discharge process. While paperwork can sometimes cause delays, better coordination ensures that patients can return home sooner. This shift is driven by evolving care models and increased adoption of technologies like robotic surgery.

What kind of growth do you see in your oncology business? One of our key initiatives has been establishing organ-specific surgical teams across specialties such as head and neck, breast, gynecology, urology, and oncology. We ensure that each subspecialty is supported by dedicated surgeons. We see significant potential to grow oncology’s share within the Aster network into the high teens. With many new therapies emerging in oncology, we remain committed to staying at the forefront, not only nationally but globally. Currently, we are ranked among the top two oncology centres in India. What strategies are in place to scale Aster Labs in the coming quarters?

Over the past two years, we have sharpened our focus. Now, we are concentrating on clusters where we have market leadership like Kerala and Karnataka, and positioning labs as a complementary extension of our healthcare ecosystem. This strategy applies to the pharmacies business as well. It is about delivering end-to-end care. Patients need diagnostics, medications, and access to tertiary and quaternary care. Our goal is to make the full spectrum of care easily accessible within our key regions, enhanced by a strong digital layer. We are not aiming to be a pan India lab player, instead, we are leveraging our captive audience and regional strength to meet all healthcare needs within these markets.