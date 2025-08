ED summons Anil Ambani in ₹10,000 crore loan diversion probe after raids

Chairman of the Reliance Group, Anil Ambani , has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for questioning on August 5 in connection with a money laundering case involving alleged loan fraud and diversion of over ₹10,000 crore by his group companies.

According to a report by news agency PTI, citing sources familiar with the matter, the 66-year-old industrialist has been asked to appear at the ED’s headquarters in Delhi. His statement will be recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Between July 24 and 26, the ED raided more than 35 locations in Mumbai and Delhi , targeting over 50 companies and 25 individuals tied to the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RAAGA).

The focus: Suspicious loans, especially ₹3,000 crore given by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019.

Officials believe much of the money was funnelled to shell companies and shady entities with little financial credibility. Some shared addresses and directors, suggesting a coordinated fraud.

According to news reports, the investigation stems from multiple sources, including at least two FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and reports submitted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), National Housing Bank, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), and Bank of Baroda.