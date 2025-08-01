ED summons Anil Ambani in ₹10,000 crore loan diversion probe after raids

The focus: Suspicious loans, especially ₹3,000 crore given by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019.

Officials believe much of the money was funnelled to shell companies and shady entities with little financial credibility. Some shared addresses and directors, suggesting a coordinated fraud.

According to news reports, the investigation stems from multiple sources, including at least two FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and reports submitted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), National Housing Bank, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), and Bank of Baroda.