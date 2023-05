The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 21.3 per cent to Rs 4,302 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 3,546 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated profit before tax of Rs 254 crore for the March quarter. This is 7.6 per cent rise from Rs 236 crore a year ago, the company statement said.







Revenue from healthcare services, which accounted for 51 per cent of the total revenue in the quarter, climbed 18.5 per cent, while revenue for the digital health and pharmacy distribution segment grew by 30.9 per cent. The dividend recommended by the board of directors of the company is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share (180%) of the face value of of Rs 5 per share to the shareholders of the company for the FY2022-23.”



Shares of the company fell 2 per cent after the results before settling 0.9 per cent lower to snap three straight sessions of gains. The Chennai-based company runs over 73 private hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic clinics across the country.

Last week, peer Fortis Healthcare Ltd posted a nearly 59 per cent rise in its fourth-quarter profit.





Earlier this month, Apollo Hospitals has launched key upskilling programme for the nursing workforce, the healthcare major said. The forty second annual general meeting (AGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 23 August 2023 through video conferencing and other audio visual means, the company said in a BSE filing.