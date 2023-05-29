Home / Companies / Results / NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The company's revenue from operation rose by 14.28 per cent to Rs 2,790 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,441 crore in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 108 crore for the March quarter. This is 205 per cent rise from Rs 35.39 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s revenue from operation rose by 14.28 per cent to Rs 2,790 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,441 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd, on Monday, ends marginally higher at Rs 42.20 on BSE.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.54 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 1 per share for the FY 2022-23 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.”

The final dividend (if declared) would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.
In April 2023, NBCC (India) Ltd said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with SIDBI for development work of their properties across India.

The MoU (memorandum of understanding) was inked by Pradeep Sharma, CGM (Engg) at NBCC, and Manas Ranjan Hati, DGM at SIDBI, in presence of senior officials from both the sides, the company said in a statement.
NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate development businesses.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch: HAL, L&T, Allcargo Logistics, Zee Ent, Power Grid, NBCC

Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, BEL, Paytm, Zydus Life, Crompton Greaves, NBCC

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Ultratech, NBCC, Mastek, Tata Comm

Suraksha Group's takeover of Jaypee Infratech gets NCLT approval

Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Reliance, Ajanta Pharma, Infosys, IRB Infra, REC

HeidelbergCement India net profit falls 62.6% to Rs 35 cr in March quarter

Goodyear India profit rises 93% to Rs 33.61 crore in March quarter

IPCA Laboratories Q4 results: Net profit declines 41% to Rs 76.52 crore

Salasar Techno Engineering Q4 doubles to Rs 14.73 cr due to higher income

Karnataka Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 171.5%, dividend declared

Topics :NBCC (India)Q4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 29 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story