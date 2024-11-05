Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Apollo's Q3 profit increases 12% on gains from retirement business

Apollo's Q3 profit increases 12% on gains from retirement business

The New York-based investor in private equity and corporate credit reported $856 million in income from its retirement business, marking its second-highest quarterly total for this category

Apollo
Apollo also reported an unspent capital reserve of $64 billion and deployed $76 billion in investments. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apollo Global Management beat Wall Street's estimates with a 12 per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by gains from its retirement business and an uptick in revenue generated from fees. 
The New York-based investor in private equity and corporate credit reported $856 million in income from its retirement business, marking its second-highest quarterly total for this category. 
The firm benefited from demand for its products such as private credit as the US Federal Reserve started easing policy rates, but remains restrictive to economic growth. 
Alternative investment firms such as Apollo have been taking advantage of demand for capital from companies that banks find too risky to serve. 
Apollo said origination volumes, including in debt, credit and equity, reached $62 billion, a record for a quarter. The firm also raised new money, including from individual investors who have been eager to get a piece of the private credit market. 
The New York-based investor in private equity and corporate credit posted adjusted net income of $1.13 billion, or $1.85 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts, on average, expected the investment firm to post $1.72 apiece, according to LSEG data. 

More From This Section

SJVN Q2FY25 results: Net profit marginally increases to Rs 439.9 cr

Mankind Pharma Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 653 cr on higher demand

JK Tyre Q2 results: Net profit falls 44% to Rs 135 cr on weak sales

Titan Q2 results: Net profit declines to Rs 704 cr on weak jewellery demand

Dr Reddy's Q2 results: PAT falls 9.5% to Rs 1,342 cr on weak US demand

Apollo reported a record quarter for fee-related earnings of $531 million, primarily driven by growth in asset management. 
Apollo's total assets under management (AUM) increased to $733 billion, marking a 16 per cent year-over-year increase, with growth split between asset management and retirement services. This was partially offset by $60 billion in outflows and $27 billion in assets being divested. 
Apollo also reported an unspent capital reserve of $64 billion and deployed $76 billion in investments. The company announced a dividend of 46.25 cents per share. 
Last month, Apollo agreed to acquire Barnes Group, an aerospace components manufacturer, in an all-cash deal valuing Barnes at approximately $3.6 billion.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apollo Global in talks to buy aerospace parts maker Barnes Group: Report

Apollo Global proposes $5 billion investment in troubled chipmaker Intel

Thomson Reuters Q3 revenue rises 8% to $1.72 billion, beats expectation

Manali Petrochemicals' net profit in Apr-Sep drops to Rs 13.22 cr

State cannot seize every private property for 'common good', says SC

Topics :Apollo Global ManagementApollo GlobalQ3 results

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story