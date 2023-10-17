Bajaj Finance Q2 results: Consolidated net profit up 28% to Rs 3,551 cr

Bajaj Finance Ltd's (BFL) consolidated net profit for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023-24 rose by 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,551 crore, backed by healthy growth in net interest income (NII).

The Pune-based company's NII for Q2 expanded by 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,845 crore, up from Rs 7,002 crore in the same period a year ago.

The cost of funds stood at 7.67 per cent, an increase of 6 basis points (bps) over the April-June quarter (Q1FY24). Sequentially, its net interest margin (NIM) compression in the second quarter was 14 bps over Q1Fy24.

Bajaj Finance is likely to see further compression of 30 bps in NIMs as the cost of funds is heading northwards, the company executives said in an analyst call after announcing Q2FY24 results.

Bajaj Finance stock closed marginally (0.73 per cent) up at Rs 8,091 apiece on the BSE. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 23.19 per cent with Tier-I of 21.88 per cent as on September 30.

Its assets under management (AUM) grew by 33 per cent to Rs 2.9 trillion as on September 30, from Rs 2.18 trillion a year ago. After Q1FY24 results, the company had said: “Based on a strong Q1 start, we estimate AUM growth to be in the range of 29-31 per cent for FY24."

New loans booked were up 26 per cent to 8.53 million in Q2FY24, compared with 6.76 million in Q2FY23.

Its deposit book grew by 39 per cent Y-o-Y and stood at Rs 54,821 crore as on September 30. Deposits contributed to 21 per cent of consolidated borrowings.

Bajaj Finance, in a statement, said loan losses and provisions for Q2 were Rs 1,077 crore, compared with Rs 734 crore in Q2FY23. The company holds a management and macroeconomic overlay of Rs 740 crore as on September 30. It released Rs 100 crore from the overlay in Q2FY24.

Its asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 0.91 per cent as on September 30, from 1.17 per cent a year ago, and net NPAs down to 0.31 per cent, from 0.44 per cent the year-ago period.