Bank of Maharashtra Q1 net up 95.2% YoY at Rs 882 cr; NPA provisions fall

Bank of Maharashtra’s profit in the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1 FY24) grew 95.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 882.08 crore, helped by a rise in net interest income and a fall in provisions for bad loans.

Sequentially, the Pune-based public sector lender’s profit was up 5 per cent from Rs 840.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23). Its stock was trading 5.5 per cent up at Rs 33.23 per share on BSE.

Net interest income (NII) expanded 38.8 per cent to Rs 2,339.72 crore in Q1 FY24, compared to Rs 1,685.71 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, NII rose by 6.52 per cent from Rs 2,187 crore in Q4 FY23.

Net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 58 basis points to 3.86 per cent in Q1 FY24, compared to 3.28 per cent in Q1 FY23. Sequentially, NIM was up from 3.78 per cent in Q4 FY23, according to an analyst presentation.

Non-interest income rose 98 per cent YoY to Rs 629 crore. Sequentially, it fell by 23.5 per cent from Rs 829 crore in Q4 FY23.

The lender’s provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) declined from Rs 637.5 crore in Q1 FY23 to Rs 539.1 crore in Q1 FY24.

Advances expanded 25 per cent YoY to Rs 1.75 trillion in Q1 FY24. Total deposits increased 24.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2.44 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits — current account and saving accounts (CASA) — declined at 50.97 per cent at the end of June 2023, down from 56.08 per cent a year ago, according to an analyst presentation.

Asset quality profile improved with gross NPA declining to 2.28 per cent in June 2023 from 3.74 per cent in June 2022. Net NPAs also declined, to 0.88 per cent in June 2023 from 0.24 per cent a year ago.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 98.37 per cent in June 2023 from 95.04 per cent a year ago.

Capital adequacy stood at 18.07 per cent with Tier I of 14.25 per cent at the end of June 2023.