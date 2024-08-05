Bharti Hexacom Q1 results: PAT almost doubles to Rs 511 cr, revenue up 14%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Average revenue per user (ARPU), key matrix to determine telecom operators' growth, for Q1 increased to Rs 205 from Rs 194 a year ago driven by continued improvement and focus on quality acquisition

Mobile revenues grew by 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of improved realisation and sustained customer additions
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom, which operates under the Airtel brand, reported over two-fold jump in its profit to Rs 511.2 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 253.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total revenues of Bharti Hexacom increased by 14 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 1,910.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,681.7 crore a year ago.

Mobile revenues grew by 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of improved realisation and sustained customer additions.

The Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine telecom operators' growth, for the quarter increased to Rs 205 from Rs 194 a year ago driven by continued mix improvement and focus on quality acquisitions.

"We added 2.8 million smartphone customers to our network over last year, an increase of 16.3 per cent YoY. We continue to deliver industry-leading ARPU along with growing average data usage per customer at 25.7 GB per month. We rolled out 268 network towers and 665 mobile broadband base stations in the quarter to further strengthen our coverage and provide seamless connectivity," the company said in a statement.


First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

