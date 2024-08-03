Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 28% to Rs 137 cr

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Saturday posted a 28 per cent increase in its profit at Rs 137 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 107 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 1,071 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 812 crore in the same period last year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income of the bank rose to Rs 966 crore as against Rs 720 crore in the first quarter of previous year.