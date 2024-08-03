Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 28% to Rs 137 cr

Total income increased to Rs 1,071 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 812 crore in the same period last year

Private banks' net profit grew 26.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ~48,982 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25) owing to healthy growth in credit and other income.
The interest income of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rose to Rs 966 crore as against Rs 720 crore in the first quarter of previous year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 8:13 PM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Saturday posted a 28 per cent increase in its profit at Rs 137 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 107 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 1,071 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 812 crore in the same period last year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income of the bank rose to Rs 966 crore as against Rs 720 crore in the first quarter of previous year.

As regards asset quality, gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the bank declined to 2.78 per cent of the gross loans by the end of June 2024 from 3.13 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs came down to 0.26 per cent from 0.33 per cent at the end of the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

The provision coverage ratio, including floating provision, was 91 per cent as on June 30, 2024.


Topics :Utkarsh Small Finance BankQ1 resultsBanking sectorPrivate bankscorporate earnings

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

