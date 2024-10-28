Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / BHEL Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 106 cr on higher revenues

BHEL Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 106 cr on higher revenues

Total income in the second quarter rose to Rs 6,695.37 crore in the period under review, from Rs 5,305.38 crore in the same period a year ago

result, q1, q2, q3, q4
BHEL had reported a loss of Rs 211.40 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 3:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.15 crore in September quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 63.01 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a BSE filing showed.

According to the filing, BHEL had reported a loss of Rs 211.40 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total income in the second quarter rose to Rs 6,695.37 crore in the period under review, from Rs 5,305.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Close Highlights, Oct 28: Sensex adds 600pts, Nifty ends at 24,339; Banking stocks outperform

Welspun Living Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases to Rs 202.4 cr

Take message of social harmony in Hindu society to every home: RSS leaders

LIVE: Sun Pharma's Q2 net profit rises 28% to Rs 3,040 crore, beats estimates

How to transfer your mutual fund from one demat to another?

Topics :BHEL profit risesBhelQ2 results

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story