Q2 results today: Airtel, Adani Power and BHEL among 168 to post earnings

Q2FY25 company results: Bharti Airtel, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, and Indian Oil are among 168 companies to release their earning for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. Other companies to release their Q2 results include Adani Power, Punjab National Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and more.

Earnings season is crucial as it provides shareholders insight into company performance and guidance for the coming quarters.

Yes Bank Q2 highlights

ALSO READ: YES Bank stock soars 10% after green signals in Q2FY25 results; NII up 14% Yes Bank on Saturday reported a significant increase in its Q2FY25 net profit, more than doubling to Rs 553 crore due to steady growth in both net interest and non-interest income. A major contributor was the sharp reduction in provisions and contingencies, while asset quality improved with gross NPAs dropping to 1.6 per cent from 2 per cent a year ago, and net NPAs down to 0.5 per cent. The bank’s provision coverage ratio also rose to 81.5 per cent, showing improved financial stability.

ICICI Bank Q2 highlights

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank share price target revised up on 'best in class' Q2 results ICICI Bank, the second-largest private lender in India, posted a 14.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit at Rs 11,746 crore, beating Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 10,952 crore. Growth was driven by non-interest and fee income, along with treasury gains. ICICI’s asset quality improved, with gross NPA ratio falling to 1.97 per cent and net NPA ratios dipping to 0.42 per cent.

Market overview for Oct 28

The previous trading session, Friday, saw continued losses with the BSE Sensex down by 662.87 points (0.83 per cent) at 79,402.29, and the Nifty50 dropping 218.63 points (0.9 per cent) to 24,180.80. This marked the fifth consecutive session of decline, with the Nifty50 and Sensex collectively shedding over 7 per cent in the recent period. Contributing factors included a sustained foreign investor sell-off, lackluster Q2 earnings, and valuation concerns.

Today, markets opened on a positive note, with the Sensex climbing 410 points (0.52 per cent) to 79,812 and the Nifty50 up by 106 points (0.44 per cent) to 24,286. Top gainers included ICICI Bank, SBI, NTPC, and Infosys, potentially signalling a turnaround for the indices as key earnings reports continue to shape market sentiment.

Complete list of 168 companies releasing Q2FY25 results on Oct 28:

1. Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd

2. Abhijit Trading Company Ltd

3. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

4. Adani Power Ltd

5. ADF Foods Ltd

6. Allied Digital Services Ltd

7. Aarti Industries Ltd

8. Ajanta Pharma Ltd

9. Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd

10. Alka India Ltd

11. Ambuja Cements Ltd

12. Anant Raj Ltd

13. Aarti Industries Ltd

14. Arrow Greentech Ltd

15. Arvind Ltd

16. Arvind Fashions Ltd

17. Aryan Ltd

18. Ashapura Minechem Ltd

19. Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

20. Betala Global Securities Ltd

21. Bhageria Industries Ltd

22. Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd

23. Bharti Airtel Ltd

24. Bharti Hexacom Ltd

25. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

26. Camex Ltd

27. Computer Age Management Services Ltd

28. CarTrade Tech Ltd

29. Cello World Ltd

30. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd

31. Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd

32. CIL Securities Ltd

33. John Cockerill India Ltd

34. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd

35. Deep Industries Ltd

36. Dev Information Technology Ltd

37. Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd

38. DP Abhushan Ltd

39. Dutron Polymers Ltd

40. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd

41. Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd

42. Dynamic Industries Ltd

43. Elantas Beck India Ltd

44. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd

45. Excel Realty N Infra Ltd

46. The Federal Bank Ltd

47. Forbes & Company Ltd

48. Firstsource Solutions Ltd

49. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

50. Gallantt Metal Ltd

51. Galaxy Bearings Ltd

52. Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd

53. Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd

54. Genesys International Corporation Ltd

55. Gillette India Ltd

56. Gujarat Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

57. Greenpanel Industries Ltd

58. Greenply Industries Ltd

59. Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd

60. Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd

61. HeidelbergCement India Ltd

62. Hemo Organic Ltd

63. Hester Biosciences Ltd

64. Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd

65. IdeaForge Technology Ltd

66. Indraprastha Gas Ltd

67. Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

68. Indo Global Food Ltd

69. Indian Bank

70. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd

71. InfoBeans Technologies Ltd

72. Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd

73. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

74. IRIS Business Services Ltd

75. JBM Auto Ltd

76. Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

77. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

78. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

79. J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd

80. JSW Infrastructure Ltd

81. Kanani Industries Ltd

82. Kaya Ltd

83. KFin Technologies Ltd

84. Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

85. Kiran Syntex Ltd

86. Kalyani Forge Ltd

87. Sera Sanjay Ltd

88. Kesoram Industries Ltd

89. Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd

90. L&T Finance Holdings Ltd

91. Madhucon Projects Ltd

92. Mahindra Seamless Ltd

93. Manganese Ore (India) Ltd

94. Minaxi Textiles Ltd

95. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

96. Mufti Industries Ltd

97. Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd

98. NESCO Ltd

99. Nila Infrastructures Ltd

100. Nilkamal Ltd

101. NOCIL Ltd

102. North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd

103. Odyssey Corporation Ltd

104. Ontic Finserve Ltd

105. Orient Bell Ltd

106. Padmanabh Industries Ltd

107. Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

108. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

109. Patel Engineering Ltd

110. Pavna Industries Ltd

111. Patel Engineering Ltd

112. Pfizer Ltd

113. PTC India Financial Services Ltd

114. Photon Capital Advisors Ltd

115. Punjab National Bank

116. Poly Medicure Ltd

117. Punctual Trading Ltd

118. Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

119. Quess Corp Ltd

120. Radhika Jeweltech Ltd

121. Railtel Corporation of India Ltd

122. Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

123. Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd

124. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

125. Regency Ceramics Ltd

126. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

127. Risa International Ltd

128. SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd

129. Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd

130. Sanjivini Agro Industries Ltd

131. Sapphire Foods India Ltd

132. Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd

133. SDL Technologies Ltd

134. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

135. Simplex Realty Ltd

136. SIS Ltd

137. SJS Enterprises Ltd

138. Skipper Ltd

139. South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd

140. Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd

141. Shivram APT Pharma Ltd

142. SRGH Housing Finance Ltd

143. The State Trading Corporation of India Ltd

144. Stovekraft Ltd

145. Sterling Greenwoods Ltd

146. Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

147. Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

148. Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd

149. Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

150. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

151. Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd

152. Sunshield Chemicals Ltd

153. Supriya Lifescience Ltd

154. SV Global Mill Ltd

155. Tata Technologies Ltd

156. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

157. Transoceanic Projects Ltd

158. The Indian Spirit Ltd

159. TV Today Network Ltd

160. TV Vision Ltd

161. Unicorn Emarketing Ltd

162. Vandana Knitwear Ltd

163. Veefin Solutions Pvt. Ltd

164. Vesuvius India Ltd

165. Vinayak Coatings Ltd

166. Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd

167. Welspun India Ltd

168. Western India Ceramics Ltd