Q2 results today: Airtel, Adani Power and BHEL among 168 to post earnings

Q2FY25 company results: Bharti Airtel, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, and Indian Oil are among 168 companies to release their earning for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. Other companies to release their Q2 results include Adani Power, Punjab National Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and more.
Earnings season is crucial as it provides shareholders insight into company performance and guidance for the coming quarters.
Yes Bank Q2 highlights
Yes Bank on Saturday reported a significant increase in its Q2FY25 net profit, more than doubling to Rs 553 crore due to steady growth in both net interest and non-interest income. A major contributor was the sharp reduction in provisions and contingencies, while asset quality improved with gross NPAs dropping to 1.6 per cent from 2 per cent a year ago, and net NPAs down to 0.5 per cent. The bank’s provision coverage ratio also rose to 81.5 per cent, showing improved financial stability.
ICICI Bank Q2 highlights
ICICI Bank, the second-largest private lender in India, posted a 14.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit at Rs 11,746 crore, beating Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 10,952 crore. Growth was driven by non-interest and fee income, along with treasury gains. ICICI’s asset quality improved, with gross NPA ratio falling to 1.97 per cent and net NPA ratios dipping to 0.42 per cent.
Market overview for Oct 28
The previous trading session, Friday, saw continued losses with the BSE Sensex down by 662.87 points (0.83 per cent) at 79,402.29, and the Nifty50 dropping 218.63 points (0.9 per cent) to 24,180.80. This marked the fifth consecutive session of decline, with the Nifty50 and Sensex collectively shedding over 7 per cent in the recent period. Contributing factors included a sustained foreign investor sell-off, lackluster Q2 earnings, and valuation concerns.
Today, markets opened on a positive note, with the Sensex climbing 410 points (0.52 per cent) to 79,812 and the Nifty50 up by 106 points (0.44 per cent) to 24,286. Top gainers included ICICI Bank, SBI, NTPC, and Infosys, potentially signalling a turnaround for the indices as key earnings reports continue to shape market sentiment.
Complete list of 168 companies releasing Q2FY25 results on Oct 28:
1. Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
2. Abhijit Trading Company Ltd
3. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
4. Adani Power Ltd
5. ADF Foods Ltd
6. Allied Digital Services Ltd
7. Aarti Industries Ltd
8. Ajanta Pharma Ltd
9. Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
10. Alka India Ltd
11. Ambuja Cements Ltd
12. Anant Raj Ltd
13. Aarti Industries Ltd
14. Arrow Greentech Ltd
15. Arvind Ltd
16. Arvind Fashions Ltd
17. Aryan Ltd
18. Ashapura Minechem Ltd
19. Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
20. Betala Global Securities Ltd
21. Bhageria Industries Ltd
22. Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd
23. Bharti Airtel Ltd
24. Bharti Hexacom Ltd
25. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
26. Camex Ltd
27. Computer Age Management Services Ltd
28. CarTrade Tech Ltd
29. Cello World Ltd
30. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd
31. Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd
32. CIL Securities Ltd
33. John Cockerill India Ltd
34. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd
35. Deep Industries Ltd
36. Dev Information Technology Ltd
37. Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd
38. DP Abhushan Ltd
39. Dutron Polymers Ltd
40. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
41. Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd
42. Dynamic Industries Ltd
43. Elantas Beck India Ltd
44. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
45. Excel Realty N Infra Ltd
46. The Federal Bank Ltd
47. Forbes & Company Ltd
48. Firstsource Solutions Ltd
49. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
50. Gallantt Metal Ltd
51. Galaxy Bearings Ltd
52. Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd
53. Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd
54. Genesys International Corporation Ltd
55. Gillette India Ltd
56. Gujarat Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd
57. Greenpanel Industries Ltd
58. Greenply Industries Ltd
59. Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
60. Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd
61. HeidelbergCement India Ltd
62. Hemo Organic Ltd
63. Hester Biosciences Ltd
64. Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
65. IdeaForge Technology Ltd
66. Indraprastha Gas Ltd
67. Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
68. Indo Global Food Ltd
69. Indian Bank
70. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
71. InfoBeans Technologies Ltd
72. Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd
73. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
74. IRIS Business Services Ltd
75. JBM Auto Ltd
76. Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
77. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
78. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
79. J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
80. JSW Infrastructure Ltd
81. Kanani Industries Ltd
82. Kaya Ltd
83. KFin Technologies Ltd
84. Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
85. Kiran Syntex Ltd
86. Kalyani Forge Ltd
87. Sera Sanjay Ltd
88. Kesoram Industries Ltd
89. Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd
90. L&T Finance Holdings Ltd
91. Madhucon Projects Ltd
92. Mahindra Seamless Ltd
93. Manganese Ore (India) Ltd
94. Minaxi Textiles Ltd
95. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
96. Mufti Industries Ltd
97. Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd
98. NESCO Ltd
99. Nila Infrastructures Ltd
100. Nilkamal Ltd
101. NOCIL Ltd
102. North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd
103. Odyssey Corporation Ltd
104. Ontic Finserve Ltd
105. Orient Bell Ltd
106. Padmanabh Industries Ltd
107. Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
108. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
109. Patel Engineering Ltd
110. Pavna Industries Ltd
111. Patel Engineering Ltd
112. Pfizer Ltd
113. PTC India Financial Services Ltd
114. Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
115. Punjab National Bank
116. Poly Medicure Ltd
117. Punctual Trading Ltd
118. Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
119. Quess Corp Ltd
120. Radhika Jeweltech Ltd
121. Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
122. Ram Ratna Wires Ltd
123. Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd
124. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd
125. Regency Ceramics Ltd
126. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
127. Risa International Ltd
128. SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd
129. Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
130. Sanjivini Agro Industries Ltd
131. Sapphire Foods India Ltd
132. Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd
133. SDL Technologies Ltd
134. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
135. Simplex Realty Ltd
136. SIS Ltd
137. SJS Enterprises Ltd
138. Skipper Ltd
139. South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
140. Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
141. Shivram APT Pharma Ltd
142. SRGH Housing Finance Ltd
143. The State Trading Corporation of India Ltd
144. Stovekraft Ltd
145. Sterling Greenwoods Ltd
146. Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
147. Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
148. Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd
149. Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
150. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
151. Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
152. Sunshield Chemicals Ltd
153. Supriya Lifescience Ltd
154. SV Global Mill Ltd
155. Tata Technologies Ltd
156. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
157. Transoceanic Projects Ltd
158. The Indian Spirit Ltd
159. TV Today Network Ltd
160. TV Vision Ltd
161. Unicorn Emarketing Ltd
162. Vandana Knitwear Ltd
163. Veefin Solutions Pvt. Ltd
164. Vesuvius India Ltd
165. Vinayak Coatings Ltd
166. Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd
167. Welspun India Ltd
168. Western India Ceramics Ltd