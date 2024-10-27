Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahindra Lifespace Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 14 cr on lower income

Its total income declined to Rs 16.96 crore during the July-September quarter from Rs 26.70 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 5:44 PM IST
Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.01 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on lower income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 18.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income declined to Rs 16.96 crore during the July-September quarter from Rs 26.70 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

During the April-September period of this fiscal, Mahindra Lifespace posted a net loss of Rs 1.27 crore against a net loss of Rs 23.20 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew to Rs 222.66 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 136.76 crore in the same period of the preceding year.

In 2023-24, Mahindra Lifespace reported a net profit of Rs 98.30 crore on a total income of Rs 279.12 crore.

Mahindra Lifespace, a real estate arm of Mahindra Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

