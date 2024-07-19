Blue Dart Express Q1 results: Net profit declines 13% to Rs 53 crore

Logistics company Blue Dart Express on Friday reported 12.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 53.42 crore for June quarter 2024-25.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 61.28 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing by Blue Dart Express.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, revenue from operations was up 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,342.71 crore from Rs 1,237.55 crore a year ago.

Total expenses in June quarter FY25 were higher by 9.81 per cent to Rs 1,279.76 crore.

Total income was at Rs 1,351.79 crore, up 8.33 per cent from the year-ago period.