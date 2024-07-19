Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Blue Dart Express Q1 results: Net profit declines 13% to Rs 53 crore

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 61.28 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing by Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart Express
Shares of Blue Dart Express on Friday settled at Rs 8,173.25 apiece on BSE, down 3.21 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
Logistics company Blue Dart Express on Friday reported 12.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 53.42 crore for June quarter 2024-25.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 61.28 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing by Blue Dart Express.

However, revenue from operations was up 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,342.71 crore from Rs 1,237.55 crore a year ago.

Total expenses in June quarter FY25 were higher by 9.81 per cent to Rs 1,279.76 crore.

Total income was at Rs 1,351.79 crore, up 8.33 per cent from the year-ago period.

"We are optimistic about the growth opportunities that align with the country's development. By expanding our network, leveraging technology, and enhancing service capabilities, we are well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders," Managing Director Balfour Manuel said.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Blue Dart informed that its board has approved the appointment of Prakash Apte as an independent director with effect from July 23, 2024.

Shares of Blue Dart Express on Friday settled at Rs 8,173.25 apiece on BSE, down 3.21 per cent.


First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

