ICICI Lombard Q1 results: PAT up 49% to Rs 580 cr on motor insurance boost

India's ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a nearly 49% jump in first-quarter profit on Friday, helped by an increase in premiums in its motor and health insurance segments.

Profit after tax rose to 5.80 billion rupees ($69.4 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from 3.90 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp General insurance, especially the motor and health segments, has seen rapid growth in the country in recent years with a rise in vehicle sales and improved awareness following the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant medical costs.



India's car sales have hit back-to-back records in the last two years, according to data from industry body the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.



The country's general insurance industry is projected to grow to about $57 billion in 2028 from $40 billion in 2024 in terms of gross written premiums, according to GlobalData a data and analytics firm.



Motor insurance, which accounts for half of ICICI Lombard's business, grew around 12%, while premiums from its retail health insurance and corporate health insurance units grew about 19% and 24%, respectively.



More From This Section

ICICI Lombard, backed by private lender ICICI Bank , also offers marine and crop insurance among others.



The company's net premiums earned rose nearly 16% to 45.04 billion rupees in the quarter, and claims rose around 23%.



Combined ratio, a key profitability metric for an insurance firm's underwriting business, improved to 102.3% from 103.8% a year earlier. A lower ratio indicates the insurer is earning more through premiums in relation to its claims paid and operating expense incurred.



Shares of the company ended 1.5% ahead of the results.