Home / Companies / Results / Bottler Coca Cola HBC beats revenue estimate for Q1 on strong demand

Bottler Coca Cola HBC beats revenue estimate for Q1 on strong demand

Price increases are expected to moderate relative to last year because inflation levels are lower, Bogdanovic said

FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bottler Coca Cola HBC beat market forecast for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, and reiterated its operating profit would rise this year, supported by strong demand for its coffee, energy and sparkling drinks.
 
The company has continued to see strong sales even as prices were hiked to keep up with high costs and countries such as Egypt and Nigeria were affected by the devaluation of their naira and Egyptian pound currencies, respectively.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We actually did pricing adjustments in the first quarter to actually mitigate ongoing cost inflation, but clearly this has been on a lower level than Q1 of last year," CEO Zoran Bogdanovic told Reuters on a call.

Price increases are expected to moderate relative to last year because inflation levels are lower, Bogdanovic added.
 
The Switzerland-based company, in which U.S. beverage giant Coca Cola owns 21%, reported a 12.6% rise in organic net sales revenue for the three months ended March 29 to 2.23 billion euros ($2.39 billion).

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had expected organic revenue growth of 9.5%.

Shares in the company rose as much as 2.3% to 2,634 pence.

Coca-Cola HBC maintained its outlook for annual organic operating profit to increase in a range of 3% to 9%, as it ramps up its investments and brand launches.

Organic revenue per case for the quarter was up 10.6%.

"We see the business better able to navigate a more challenging environment vs history, given investments made over the past years around commercial capabilities and portfolio," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

Meanwhile, Coca Cola raised its annual organic sales forecast on Tuesday after beating first-quarter revenue and profit expectations as customers spend more on the company's pricey sodas and juices globally.

Also Read

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to invest Rs 350 crore in Rajgarh plant

Cola, beverage, ice cream makers expect surge in sales as temperature soars

Coca-Cola conducting pilot test of its alcohol-based beverage, Lemon-Dou

Coca-Cola India's bottling arm refranchises operations in 3 regions

Varun Beverages starts production of soft drinks at Gorakhpur facility

P&G Hygiene and Health Q3 profit falls 6.5% to Rs 154.4 cr, sales up 13.5%

Havells India Q4 results: Net profit up 25% at Rs 447 cr, revenue rises 12%

IndiaMart Q4 results: Net profit jumps 78% to Rs 99.6 crore, revenue up 17%

Newgen Software Q4 result: Net profit up 32% at Rs 105 cr, revenue up 23%

Exide Industries Q4 results: PAT up 37% to Rs 284 cr; sales at Rs 4,009 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coca ColaQ1 resultsSoft drinksBeverages

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story