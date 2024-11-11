Britannia Industries Q2 results: Net profit down 9.6%, volume growth at 8%

Bengaluru-based Britannia Industries reported a consolidated net profit decline of 9.6 per cent in the July-September quarter compared to the same period last year, due to severe commodity inflation during the quarter, which led to weak consumer demand.

Its net profit came in at Rs 531.5 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company’s total revenue grew 5.1 per cent to Rs 4,713.6 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to the same period last year, and it witnessed 8 per cent volume growth in the quarter.

The biscuit major’s profit before interest, tax, and depreciation was down 10.6 per cent at Rs 825.9 crore.

“An 8 per cent volume growth with a sequential increase in revenue and operating profits are satisfactory results in the face of severe commodity inflation, leading to a tepid consumer demand scenario in most fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) categories,” said Varun Berry, vice-chairman and managing director, Britannia Industries.

Berry added, “In the context of the steep rise in prices of key commodities such as wheat, palm oil, cocoa, etc., we demonstrated agility in initiating focused pricing actions and identifying new levers for cost optimisation across the value chain.” He also said that as a result, the company maintained a healthy operating margin of approximately 15.5 per cent during the quarter. The company remains committed to investing in capability enhancement and brand development with the clear objective of driving market share and sustaining profits.

“Our agenda of being a ‘Total Global Foods Company’ is progressing well, with our adjacent businesses such as croissants, milkshakes, wafers, and international segments growing at a healthy pace. Making strides in this direction, we are working on redefining our distribution strategy to optimise range distribution and improve outlet servicing. The preliminary results of the pilots across 25 cities covering more than 50,000 outlets are encouraging,” he said.