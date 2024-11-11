Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts Rs 10.6 crore PAT in September quarter

TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts Rs 10.6 crore PAT in September quarter

Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS SCS, said that the Q2 results demonstrate our ability to sustain growth momentum in both revenue and profit amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges

Ravi Viswanathan
Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), one of the largest and fastest-growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India, posted a net profit of Rs 10.6 crore during the second quarter of 2024-25, compared to a net loss of Rs 21.9 crore during the July to September quarter of FY24.
 
The consolidated revenue for Q2 FY25 grew by 11 per cent to Rs 2,512.9 crore as against Rs 2,262.9 crore in Q2 FY24.
 
In the Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) segment, the company's second-quarter revenue grew by 6.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,348.5 crore, as against Rs 1,269.5 crore last year. The ISCS segment registered a margin expansion of 90 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y due to continued focus on operational efficiency and a disciplined approach to cost management.
 
The segment reflects deepening engagement with existing customers and revenues from new customer acquisitions across key geographies. During the quarter, TVS SCS secured a significant new contract with a large industrial customer in North America, a multi-year transformational engagement with a total contract value exceeding Rs 2,200 crore.
 
Its Network Solutions (NS) segment reported revenue of Rs 1,164.4 crore in Q2, compared to Rs 993.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, marking 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The segment has shown sequential revenue growth for four consecutive quarters since Q3 FY24.
 
Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS SCS, said, “The Q2 results demonstrate our ability to sustain growth momentum in both revenue and profit amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges. New business wins have added Rs 280 crore of revenue for the quarter. Our global account management strategy has helped us close large deals, giving us confidence in sustaining the growth momentum. Overall, the results reflect our resilience in navigating a complex environment, and we remain confident about our profitable growth in the coming quarters.”
 
Ravi Prakash Bhagavathula, global chief financial officer of the company, said, “Our Q2 results reflect sustained revenue growth, along with continued improvement in profitability driven by our focus on operational efficiency and cost management. Our ability to fund growth through internal resources has enabled us to effectively manage borrowings, driving profit before tax (PBT).”
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

We want to be a top 25 company globally: TVS Supply Chain Solutions MD

TVS Credit Services Q2 results: Net profit increases 20% to Rs 161 cr

Unique Indian way of progress needed to become global leader: TVS chairman

MyTVS forays into EV mobility service market to tap quick-commerce growth

TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares gains 3% on securing contract from JCB

Topics :tvsQ2 resultsIndian companies

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story