Britannia Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls to Rs 531 cr on low urban demand

Indian biscuit maker Britannia Industries posted a surprise drop in second-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by weaker demand in urban areas amid high inflation.

The company, which sells Jim Jam and NutriChoice biscuits, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 531 crore ($62.95 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 588 crore a year earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 622 crore, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.