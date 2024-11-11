Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Britannia Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls to Rs 531 cr on low urban demand

The company, which sells Jim Jam and NutriChoice biscuits, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 531 crore ($62.95 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 622 crore.
Nov 11 2024 | 6:48 PM IST
Indian biscuit maker Britannia Industries posted a surprise drop in second-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by weaker demand in urban areas amid high inflation. 
The company, which sells Jim Jam and NutriChoice biscuits, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 531 crore ($62.95 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 588 crore a year earlier. 
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 622 crore, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

