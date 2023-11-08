Home / Companies / Results / Brookfield India REIT Q2 net operating income up 44% to Rs 346.7 crore

Brookfield India REIT Q2 net operating income up 44% to Rs 346.7 crore

Income from operating lease rentals increased by 33 per cent to Rs 274.1 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 205.6 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Brookfield India

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Tuesday reported a 44 per cent rise in net operating income to Rs 346.7 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year and distributed Rs 193.2 crore to unit holders, primarily as dividend.

Its net operating income (NOI) stood at Rs 241.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it achieved gross leasing of 5.21 lakh square feet during the July-September period of 2023-24 financial year.

Income from operating lease rentals increased by 33 per cent to Rs 274.1 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 205.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has seven large integrated office parks located in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.

Its portfolio consists of 25.3 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 20.7 million square feet of operating area, 0.7 million square feet of under construction area and 3.9 million square feet of future development potential.

Brookfield India REIT is sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield.

Also Read

Brookfield India REIT to raise Rs 400 crore via preferential issue

Brookfield India REIT raises Rs 2,305 cr through sale of units to investors

BIRET-GIC to acquire 2 assets from Brookfield funds for $1.4 billion

Brookfield India REIT Q1 net operating income rises to Rs 245 crore

Brookfield India REIT raises Rs 750 cr via issue of commercial papers

Reliance Capital Q2FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 239 cr; revenue up 10%

IRCTC Q2 results: Profit rises 30% to Rs 295 crore, revenue up 23%

Uber bets on holiday demand, Q3 revenue grows at $9.29 bn missing estimates

Dilip Buildcon Q2 profit rises to Rs 68.63 cr on steady infra demand

Soda ash maker GHCL reports 51% decline in Q2 net profit at Rs 143 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Brookfield REITQ2 resultsMarketsReal Estate

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi air quality 'severe', farm fires account for one-third pollution

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story