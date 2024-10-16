CRISIL Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up by 12.9% to Rs 171.55 cr

CRISIL Ltd's consolidated net profit rose by 12.86 per cent year-on-year to Rs 171.55 crore for the third quarter ended September 2024. The company, a BSE-listed unit of S&P Global, follows the calendar year as its financial year.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share (of Rs 1 face value) for the quarter, compared with Rs 11 per share declared during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter under review, the impact of foreign exchange movement was unfavourable compared to the same quarter last year.

