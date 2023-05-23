Home / Companies / Results / Dixon Technologies profit climbs 27.7% to Rs 80.62 cr in March quarter

Dixon Technologies profit climbs 27.7% to Rs 80.62 cr in March quarter

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a 27.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.62 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 63.13 crore for the January-March period a year ago, the electronic manufacturing services firm said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 3.81 per cent to Rs 3,065.45 crore as against Rs 2,952.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of Dixon Technologies were Rs 2,956.76 crore, up 3.10 per cent in Q4FY23.

Dixon Technologies' total income in the March quarter was at Rs 3,067.27 crore.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, Dixon Technologies net profit climbed 34 per cent to Rs 255.08 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 190.33 crore in FY22.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 12,192.01 crore in FY23, 14 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal.

Its board, in a meeting held on Tuesday, recommended a final dividend Rs 3 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Tuesday settled 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 3,275.70 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

