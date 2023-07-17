Easebuzz's revenue up to Rs 236 cr in FY23, plans to go public in 3-4 years

Pune-based fintech Easebuzz on Monday said the company's revenue rose 90 per cent to Rs 236 crore in FY23, and the platform processed a gross transaction value (GTV) of over Rs 70,000 crore in the same year.

The company said it has been 'profitable since its inception' and plans to go public in the next 3-4 years.

"Strong performance of Easebuzz in FY 2023 reflects our commitment to provide sector specific full-stack solutions for online payments and digital commerce. Our greatest validation has been that we are able to consistently increase the wallet share from the merchants transacting on our platform," said Siddharth Dani, chief financial officer at Easebuzz.

The digital payments platform is eyeing a share in India's $10 trillion market opportunity by transforming into the financial operating system (FOS) for businesses across the country by 2026.

The company has sector-specific payment solution stacks for Education, eCommerce - D2C & Marketplaces, Real Estate, Travel & Hospitality, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), among others.

Its clients include IRCTC, BigBasket, Symbiosis University, MTDC, Akshaya Patra, and DLF.

The company was founded in 2014 as a Payment Gateway Platform. The company serves over one lakh businesses of all sizes in the country.

The company serves businesses with digital payment collections, smart billing, payment links, expense management, subscription payments, connected banking, and auto-reconciliation with analytics & reporting.

"(In Q1 FY24), Easebuzz recorded an annualised revenue run-rate of $35 million, and targets crossing $100 million of revenue run-rate over the next 12-18 months," the company said in a statement.