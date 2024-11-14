Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / HAL Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 22.1% on defence aircraft demand

HAL Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 22.1% on defence aircraft demand

HAL had secured an engine manufacturing contract worth 260 billion rupees for the Indian Air Force during the reported quarter

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
The spares and repair business brought in the bulk of sales for the company, its latest annual report showed | Photo: @HALHQBLR Twitter
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) reported a 22.1 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by demand for its aircraft from the country's defence ministry.

The state-owned fighter jet manufacturer and maintenance firm's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 1,510 cr ($178.89 million) in the three months ended Sept 30, from Rs 1,237 cr a year earlier.

HAL had secured an engine manufacturing contract worth Rs 26,000 cr for the Indian Air Force during the reported quarter.

The ordering activity in the defence sector remained robust during the reported quarter, analysts said.

Revenue boost was driven by continued execution of the manufacturing order book and steady growth in replacements and spares, they added.

The spares and repair business brought in the bulk of sales for the company, its latest annual report showed.

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises Q2FY25 results: Reports 46% increase in sales value

Dilip Buildcon Q2 results: Net profit rises threefold to Rs 235 crore

Zaggle Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 20 cr, revenue at Rs 302.5 cr

Dish TV Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 37 cr, revenue falls 17% to Rs 395.62 cr

Vi Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs.7,175 crores, Arpu at Rs 156

HAL's revenue from operations grew 6 per cent year on year to Rs 5,976 cr in the reported quarter, while its total expenses grew 1.3 per cent.

Defence sector peers Bharat Electronics reported a 38.4 per cent rise in quarterly profit late last month, while Bharat Dynamics is scheduled to report its results later in the day.

Shares of HAL rose as much as 2.2 per cent after the results were announced. The stock last traded up 1.4 per cent at Rs 4,127.1 cr.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hindustan Aeronautics share price gains 3% as Q2 profit jumps 22% YoY

Q2 results today: Hero MotoCorp, HAL, Glenmark among 1,181 to post earnings

Govt reconstitutes CAC to drive reforms, boost apprenticeship training

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these three stocks on Oct 16

Premium

Hindustan Aeronautics may be upgraded to Maharatna category by December

Topics :Hindustan Aeronautics LtdHindustan AeronauticsHAL Hindustan AeronauticsIndian Air ForceQ2 results

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story