Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Heritage Foods' Q2 results: Net profit surges two-fold to Rs 48.63 crore

Heritage Foods' Q2 results: Net profit surges two-fold to Rs 48.63 crore

The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 48.63 crore ($5.8 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30

Q2
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian dairy products maker Heritage Foods posted a two-fold surge in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of earnings growth, as increased rural demand boosted sales.

The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 48.63 crore ($5.8 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Its revenue from operations rose 4% to Rs 1,020 crore, while total expenses remained stable.

KEY CONTEXT

Demand in rural India is swayed by the monsoons, which is a key factor for agricultural output and drives the purchasing power of rural consumers.

The September quarter saw stable demand trends for consumer goods, with rural volume growth outperforming urban demand year-on-year for the third straight quarter.

Rivals Dodla Dairy and Hatsun Agro Products have yet to report their results for the quarter.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dairy firm Heritage Foods looks East in line with pan-India ambition

Dream run halted; Heritage Foods stock hits second straight lower circuit

Heritage Foods shares soar; Naidu's family wealth rises by Rs 1,200 cr

Premium

Naidu-linked firm Heritage Foods that raked in moolah on D-Street

BSE FMCG index surges 5%, hits record high; Emami, HUL, Dabur jump over 7%

Topics :Heritage FoodsQ2 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story