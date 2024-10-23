Coforge Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises nearly 12% to Rs 202.3 crore

IT solutions company Coforge reported an 11.7 per cent year-on-year increase to Rs 202.2 crore in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended in September.

It had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 181 crore in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,062.3 crore, a 34.5 per cent rise from Rs 2,276.2 crore in Q2 FY24.

Its profit and revenue jumped 51.8 per cent and 27.5 per cent, respectively.

The Noida-headquartered firm added 5,871 staff during the quarter, including 4,430 from its acquisition of Cigniti. This brings its total employee count to 32,483.