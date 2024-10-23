Q2 results today: HUL, Godrej, TVS Motor among 73 firms to post earnings

Q2FY25 company results: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Godrej Properties, TVS Motor, AU Small Finance Bank, and Bajaj Finserv, are set to release their second-quarter (Q2) results for financial year 2024-25 (FY25) today, October 23. These companies are among 73 firms expected to disclose their earnings along with NDTV, Care Ratings, Emami Realty, and IIFL Finance, and others.

The release of these results will provide essential insights into the companies’ performance during the July-September period. Investors and market participants will be closely analysing the figures. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bajaj Finance Q2 earning highlights



ALSO READ: Bajaj Finance Q2FY25 results: Consolidated net up 13% at Rs 4,014 crore Bajaj Finance, a leading non-banking finance company, reported a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY25 on Tuesday. The profit increased to Rs 4,014 crore, up from Rs 3,548 crore in the same quarter of FY24. This performance was driven by a 23 per cent growth in net interest income (NII), which reached Rs 8,838 crore, compared to Rs 7,196 crore in the previous year.

M&M Q2 earning highlights





ALSO READ: M&M Finance Q2 FY25 results: Net profit rises 57% to Rs 369 crore Similarly, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Finance) saw its net profit rise by 57 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 369 crore in Q2FY25. The company’s total income rose by 19 per cent to Rs 1,991 crore. The net interest income also saw a 19 per cent growth, standing at Rs 1,963 crore compared to Rs 1,646 crore in the corresponding period last year.

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Q2 earning highlights





ALSO READ: ICICI Prudential Life Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises to Rs 252 crore Private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance also posted its earnings yesterday, reporting a 3 per cent increase in net profit for Q2FY25. The company’s net profit rose to Rs 252 crore from Rs 244 crore in the same quarter last year. Additionally, the insurer’s value of new business (VNB) increased by 1.5 per cent to Rs 586 crore from Rs 577 crore in the corresponding period.

Market review on Oct 22

In the previous trading session, Indian markets faced a sharp decline, with both benchmark indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 — falling by over 1 per cent. The BSE Sensex tumbled by 930.55 points, or 1.15 per cent, to close at 80,220.72. Meanwhile the NSE Nifty 50 dropped by 309 points, or 1.25 per cent, ending at 24,472.10.



Stocks such as Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, and State Bank of India posted losses of up to 3.79 per cent. However, some companies like ICICI Bank, Nestlé India, and Infosys registered gains of up to 0.74 per cent.

Nifty50 and Sensex are likely to continue their downward trend today, as earlier reported by Business Standard.

List of 73 companies releasing Q2FY25 results on Oct 23:

ACC Ltd

Arfin India Ltd

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

Bacil Pharma Ltd

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

Birla Corporation Ltd

Bharat Road Network Ltd

Birlasoft Ltd

CARE Ratings Ltd

Craftsman Automation Ltd

CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd

Daichi Industries Ltd

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd

Dodla Dairy Ltd

Emami Realty Ltd

Era Ezone Technologies Ltd

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd

Fino Payments Bank Ltd

Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd

G G Engineering Ltd

Godrej Properties Ltd

Greenpower Energy Ltd

Heritage Foods Ltd

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

IIFL Finance Ltd

Indo Credit Capital Ltd

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd

Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd

Kisan Mouldings Ltd

KPIT Technologies Ltd

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd

Karnataka Bank Ltd

Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

Lucent Industries Ltd

Macrotech Developers Ltd

Manorama Industries Ltd

MAS Financial Services Ltd

Metro Brands Ltd

Miven Machine Tools Ltd

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

New Delhi Television Ltd

NIIT Media Technologies Ltd

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd

Oriental Veneer Products Ltd

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Piramal Pharma Ltd

Rane Engine Valve Ltd

Resonance Specialties Ltd

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd

RattanIndia Power Ltd

Sagar Cements Ltd

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

Schaeffler India Ltd

Shrachi Agrimech Technologies Ltd

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

Summit Securities Ltd

Syngene International Ltd

Tanfac Industries Ltd

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd

TRF Ltd

TVS Holdings Ltd

TVS Motor Company Ltd

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd

United Spirits Ltd

VIP Industries Ltd

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd