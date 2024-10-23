Bajaj Finserv Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 2,087 cr; interest income jumps

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS) on Wednesday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,087 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2 FY25). It made a net profit of Rs 1,929 crore in Q2 FY24.

BFS, which is listed on the BSE, is a holding entity for the Bajaj group’s financial services and insurance businesses.

Its consolidated total income (revenue) rose by 30 per cent to Rs 33,704 crore in Q2 FY25, from Rs 26,023 crore a year ago, according to a press statement filed with the BSE. A little after 2 pm BFS’s stock was trading 2.36 per cent higher at Rs 1,763.90 per share on the BSE.