Hindustan Unilever Q2 results: Net profit down 2.4%, volume growth at 3%

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) , one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies , reported a fall in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY25. Its net profit stood at Rs 2,591 crore in the quarter ended September, down 2.4 per cent from the corresponding period in the last financial year, while its underlying volume growth was 3 per cent. The maker of Lux soaps said in its earnings release that the base quarter had benefited from a one-off indirect tax credit due to the favourable resolution of past litigation, which boosted both topline and bottomline in the Beauty and Wellbeing segment. Excluding this, profit after tax (PAT) before exceptional items grew by 2 per cent.

The FMCG major’s revenue increased by 1.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 15,926 crore.

“In the September quarter, FMCG demand witnessed moderating growth in urban markets while rural areas continued to recover gradually. In this context, we delivered a competitive and profitable performance,” Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer at HUL, was quoted as saying in the company’s earnings release. He added, “We continued to execute on our strategic priorities of transforming our portfolio while generating healthy Ebitda margin and cash flows, providing attractive returns to our shareholders.”

The company’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) increased by 0.7 per cent in the July-September quarter, reaching Rs 4,006 crore.

Sequentially, HUL’s revenue was up 1.4 per cent, while its net profit declined by 0.7 per cent.

Jawa also said, “We remain watchful of the gradual recovery in consumer demand while creating sustained competitive advantage through our business fundamentals: investing behind our aspirational brands, scaling market-making innovations, and maintaining operational rigour.”