ICICI Bank's net profit up 14.8% to Rs 11,792 crore in Q3FY25, NII up 9.1%

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 14.8 per cent year–on–year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to Rs 11,792 crore in the quarter-ended December (Q3FY25), due to steady growth in net interest income (NII) and robust increase in non-interest income.

Its NII was up 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 20,371 crore in Q3 due to robust growth in advances during the quarter. However, its net interest margin – a measure of profitability of banks – dropped marginally by 2 basis points (bps) to 4.25 per cent in Q3 compared to 4.27 per cent in the previous quarter. NIM was down 18 bps over the same period last year.

On NIM trajectory, the bank executives in post results media call said the margins are expected to be broadly stable until the rate cycle (cuts) starts. After the rate cuts happen, margins will be impacted due to the lead lag effect as floating rate loans get repriced much faster than fixed deposits. The bank will continue to be disciplined in pricing across loan segments while focusing on having a healthy funding profile.

Non-interest income of the lender was up 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,697 crore in Q3, driven by fee income, which was up 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,180 crore during this period.

Meanwhile, the bank saw higher gross non-performing asset (NPA) additions in Q3, with gross slippages in the quarter at Rs 6,085 crore compared to Rs 5,073 crore in Q2FY25 and Rs 5,916 crore in Q1FY25.

“The bank typically witnesses higher NPA additions from the kisan credit card portfolio in the first and third quarter of a fiscal year,” it said in a release.

Provisions made by the lender increased to Rs 1,227 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 1,050 crore in the corresponding period last year, and Rs 1,233 crore in the previous quarter.

Its asset quality remained steady, with gross NPAs ratio at 1.96 per cent at the end of December quarter, compared to 1.97 per cent at the end of September quarter. The net NPA ratio was 0.42 per cent at the end of December quarter.

The bank’s net advances grew at 15.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.2 per cent sequentially to Rs 12.82 trillion, with the retail loan portfolio growing by 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y and and 1.4 per cent sequentially.

Referring to the personal loan book, Bank executives said there has been a slowdown in the personal loan segment. They grew by 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y in the reporting quarter. The personal loan book was growing by mid-thirties a year back. This (slowing down) has been a conscious decision.

The business banking portfolio grew by 31.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.4 per cent sequentially during this period, while the rural portfolio grew by 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.9 per cent sequentially. Additionally, the domestic corporate portfolio grew by 13.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.3 per cent sequentially during Q3.

Its total deposits increased by 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 15.20 trillion, with average deposits increasing by 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.1 per cent sequentially to Rs 14.58 trillion in Q3.

The bank’s capital adequacy stood at 16.6 per cent, with Common Equity tier-1 (CET-1) at 15.93 per cent at the end of December 2024. The Capital adequacy includes the profits for the nine months ended December 31, 2024.