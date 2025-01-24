JSW Steel Q3 results: Net profit declines about 70% to Rs 719 crore

JSW Steel on Friday reported that its consolidated net profit dropped about 70 per cent year-on-year to Rs 719 crore for the quarter ended December 31, compared to Rs 2,450 crore a year ago. JSW Steel’s revenue from operations declined 1.3 per cent to Rs 41,378 crore, the company stated in a BSE filing.

The company reported a decline in third-quarter profit (Q3FY25), impacted by lower prices and subdued demand, which continued to affect the country's leading steelmaker.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 928 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG. The company’s total income for the third quarter also trimmed to Rs 41,525 crore from Rs 42,134 crore a year ago. "The profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs 719 crore after considering an exceptional charge of 103 crore," the company said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)