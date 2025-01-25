Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / NTPC Green Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit grows 18% to Rs 66 cr

NTPC Green Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit grows 18% to Rs 66 cr

Total income rose to Rs 581.46 crore from Rs 463.46 crore. Expenses were at Rs 482.22 crore as against Rs 383.28 crore

result, q1, q2, q3, q4
It had logged Rs 55.61 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) on Saturday reported 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.61 crore for December quarter FY25, on account of higher income.  It had logged Rs 55.61 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to Rs 581.46 crore from Rs 463.46 crore. Expenses were at Rs 482.22 crore as against Rs 383.28 crore.

Recently listed NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes.

On Friday, NGEL said its arm NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has won a 300 megawatt (MW) solar project from NHPC bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 11,792 crore

Yes Bank Q3 profit surges nearly threefold to Rs 612 cr, NII grows 10%

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: PAT up 14% at Rs 503 cr on strong India business

JSW Steel Q3FY25 results: Net profit down 70% on lower steel prices

MFI CreditAccess posts Rs 99.5 cr loss in Q3; provision burden rises

Topics :NTPCQ3 results

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story