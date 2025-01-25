Macrotech Developers Q3 results: Profit rises 88% to Rs 944 crore

Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Saturday reported 88 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 944.4 crore for December quarter FY25 on higher income amid strong housing demand.

Net profit of Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under Lodha brand, stood at Rs 503.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 4,146.6 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,958.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the April-December period of 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit more than doubled to Rs 1,842.6 crore from Rs 883.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 9,749.5 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 6,385.6 crore a year ago.

Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Macrotech Developers Ltd. said, "We achieved our best ever quarterly pre-sales performance of Rs 4,510 crore in the third quarter." This is the fourth consecutive quarter of achieving pre-sales greater than Rs 4,000 crore, he highlighted.

"What is also encouraging is that these strong pre-sales have come along side robust embedded EBITDA margins of 35 per cent. This demonstrates our focus on delivering consistent and predictable growth alongside good profitability," Lodha said.

The company has achieved Rs 12820 crore of pre-sales till December in this fiscal showcasing 25 per cent growth, he said. "The third quarter also saw the strongest ever collections performance of Rs 4290 crore which showcases strong execution capability of the organization." He said the company added another projects in Bengaluru with a GDV (gross development value) of Rs 2,800 crore.

"These new project additions in Bengaluru will provide opportunity to drive pre-sales growth from next FY onwards in the city where we have entered the expansion phase now," he said.

In the first nine months of this fiscal, he said the company added many land parcels across MMR, Pune and Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 19,500 crore.

"We continued making progress towards building our annuity portfolio in a calibrated manner and acquired ~33 acres of land for our Digital Infrastructure (warehousing and industrial) business in the NCR," Lodha said.

Macrotech Developers has delivered approximately 100 million square feet of real estate and is developing more than 110 million square feet under its ongoing and planned portfolio.