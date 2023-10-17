L&T Tech PAT grows 5.1%, FY24 revenue guidance slashed to 17.5-18.5%

Engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 315.4 crore for the second quarter of 2023-24 (FY24), an increase of 5.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 1.21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

The company has slashed its full-year FY24 revenue guidance to 17.5-18.5 per cent year-on-year growth in constant currency (CC) terms, due to longer decision cycles and macroeconomic headwinds. This compares to the company's earlier estimate of 20 per cent.

Revenue from operations in Q2FY24 stood at Rs 2386.5 crore, up 4.6 per cent from Rs 2,281.7 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenues saw an increase of 3.7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

"While longer-term trends for Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) remain strong, in the short term we are seeing longer decision cycles and incremental headwinds from macro-economic stress in various geographies. We revise our USD revenue growth guidance for FY24 to 17.5-18.5 per cent in constant currency," said Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director of LTTS.

LTTS won a total of seven USD 10 million-plus total contract value deals across all industry segments, including six deals of USD 15 million each during the quarter. This includes a multi-year deal with a global oilfield services provider to set up a software centre of excellence in India for their digital transformation.

"On the grounds of prudence, we have revised our guidance, but internal targets are higher. There is some uncertainty in the world, and therefore we have been careful," Chadha told Business Standard. He added that the current interest rates across the world and geopolitical developments in West Asia were reasons for this caution.

The company has managed to maintain the Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (Ebit) at 17.1 per cent, a slight decrease of 10 basis points from the previous quarter. Chadha highlighted that the margins remained almost unchanged even after normal wage hikes.

The growth in the second quarter was led by the transportation vertical, which grew at a 4.4 per cent rate, followed by the plant engineering vertical.

"There is a new trend in the transportation vertical that there is new spending starting up in software-defined vehicles, and that is going to help us as we move forward. The second area where we see action is digital manufacturing, products and AI, which will help our industrial products vertical and medical vertical," Chadha said.

Against the trend of headcount reduction from the top three IT companies of the country, LTTS has reported a net addition of 500 people. Its total headcount stands at 23,880. Voluntary attrition cooled down by 2.2 per cent and stands at 16.7 per cent in the quarter that ended on 30 September. The company plans to hire 2,000 freshers in the current year, and it has already recruited around 1,000 of them.

"We are investing in software-defined vehicles, AI, and cybersecurity and will have close to 2,000 employees trained over the next few quarters," Chadha said.